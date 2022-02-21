Share Your Screen On Zoom & Boost Productivity With These Easy Steps

There are times when we need to work with our colleagues on a single project. In video conferencing terms, this means every person should be able to view the same screen/presentation at the same time. To help you out with this, we’ll show you how to share your screen on Zoom.

Screen-sharing on Zoom is a prominent aspect of the popular meeting app. It allows you to share your entire screen, just a particular program/video/audio, or even a part of your screen. In addition, you can broadcast your iPhone/iPad screen or the feed from a secondary webcam.

Those who want to get creative and scribble their thoughts during brainstorming meetings can use the “Whiteboard” option within the Share Screen feature. It is important to note that certain advanced features, such as sharing only a portion of your screen, are available only in the desktop client/app.

How do you share screen on Macbook or PC?

Before you check out the steps for sharing your screen, it would be helpful to go through the various ways you can join or host a Zoom meeting. With that said, let’s go through the different ways you can access the Share Screen.

Using Zoom web client:

Go to zoom.us and log in to your account. Join or start hosting a meeting. In the meeting window, click on “Share Screen” at the bottom.

Image: Zoom

4. In the new window, select the screen you want to share during the call. If you’re going to share specific programs or browser tabs, you can select them from the corresponding tabs. Furthermore, you may tick the checkbox if you’d like to share the audio of your system (mutes mic if shared) or a particular window as well.

Image: Zoom

5. Click on “Share” to proceed.

6. To end the broadcast at any time, you can click on the “Stop sharing” button. (If you share a certain browser tab, you will have to switch to the browser to see this button.)

Image: Zoom

Using Zoom Desktop Client:

Open the Zoom app on your computer and sign in. To automatically open the screen sharing menu, as soon as you join an existing meeting, click on the “Share screen icon,” enter your meeting credentials, and jump to Step 4. Alternatively, you can manually join or start hosting a new meeting.

Image: Zoom

3. Once inside the meeting session, click on “Share Screen” at the bottom.

Image: Zoom

4. Click on the content you want to share when meeting guests. You’ll find options such as sharing a particular audio/video or a portion of your computer screen in the Advanced tab. You may also check the “Share Sound” box to share your audio. To proceed with sharing the selected items, click on “Share.”

Image: Zoom

5. If you want to stop sharing content, you can hover near the top edge of the screen and click on “Stop Share.”

Image: Zoom

How to share screen on your iPhone or Android?

Open the app and log in to your Zoom account. Create a new meeting or join an existing one. During the meeting, click on the “Share” button at the bottom. (If you don’t see the meeting controls at the bottom, try tapping on the screen once.)

Image: Zoom

4. Tap on the content you want to share.

Image: Zoom

5. To enable or disable your device’s audio during screen-sharing, tap on the “Share Audio” button at the bottom.

Image: Zoom

6. To stop sharing content, tap on the red “Stop” button at the bottom.

With that, we have reached the end of our guide on using Zoom screen share. Besides this, we’ve also covered Zoom topics on how to use the “Raise Hand” feature and how to schedule a meeting.

