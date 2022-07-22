Shamshera Release Date: Will It Release On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Zee5?

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, was recently in the news for tying the knot with long-term girlfriend,, Alia Bhatt. With the couple nicely settled in, it’s time for them to get back to work. Kapoor has many projects lined up for him right now, one of them being Shamshera.

While most fans are waiting for Ranbir’s work in Brahamastra Part 1, Shamshera was announced out of the blue. The film is set in a fictional city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned. Ranbir’s character will serve as the hero of the tribe as he will fight to help them gain freedom.

As for the movie’s release date, it started screening on the big screen on July 22, 2022. To watch it, all you have to do is book tickets and head over to your nearest theaters. But will it stream online? Let’s find out in this guide. Before starting, check our guide on the Shabaash Mithu OTT release date.

Will Shamshera be released on Netflix?

Image credit: YRF

Netflix is a huge streaming platform. But when it comes to releasing Indian films, it lacks behind. In simple terms, there is no word about the movie coming to Netflix anytime soon. But if you want to watch something on Netflix, we suggest checking out Jaadugar.

Will Shamshera be released on Zee5?

In the last year, Zee5 has gained immense popularity among fans. It has released some great titles, including the recent hit web series The Broken News. Despite that, you shouldn’t expect Ranbir Kapoor’s new film to arrive on Zee5.

Will Shamshera be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, the movie will come to Prime Video shortly. Shamshera is a part of a four-movie deal that Prime Video signed with Yash Raj Films. With three movies already released on the OTT platform, Shamshera’s release will conclude the deal.

As mentioned in the above-attached tweet, the film will be added to Prime Video’s library four weeks past the theatrical release.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from the new Ranbir Kapoor movie? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.