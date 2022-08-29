Shah Rukh Khan Declines Don 3: Who Will Be The Next Don?

Don 3 will be the third installment in the massively popular Indian film franchise Don. Moreover, the franchise began its journey in 2006 and stars Bollywood’s most famous actor Shah Rukh Khan. Furthermore, King Khan’s incredible acting skills played a major role in its success.

With the last film released more than ten years ago, we all want to see the romance king back in this role. However, some reports suggest that the actor has declined the film. Shocking! Right? Let’s read more about this news down below.

Shah Rukh Khan will not be a part of Don 3

According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to reprise his role in Don 3. However, the star has declined the role for now. Furthermore, the report claims that the actor is not confident about the script. Moreover, the box-office scenario is currently not good for the film.

As of now, filmmaker Farhan Akthar has returned to the board and will come back with a new script to convince SRK. Furthermore, the previous two sequels were loved by fanatics and grossed over ₹ 300 crores worldwide.

What is Don about?

The action thriller film directed by Farhan Akhtar follows the story of a criminal’s look-alike. It depicts how he will impersonate Don after he is wounded in a chase and collects information on the drug mafia and gangsters. Moreover, the film is the reboot version of the 1978 released Hindi film of the same name.

In addition to SRK, the film stars Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, and many others. While discussing blockbusters, we can’t possibly ignore Hulu’s upcoming web series, The Patient.

That’s all we have for today. Who will be the new Don? Will SRK continue this epic role? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.