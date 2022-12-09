Shadow and Bone Season 2 Gets A March Release Date

When Season 1 of Shadow and Bone debuted on Netflix, fans of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse books flocked to the series, which attempted to integrate her Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows duology into one. The series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a girl with the ability to call sunshine, in a magical world full of princes, assassins, thieves, and one particularly hot-but-dangerous dark lord. Season 2 has been anxiously anticipated by fans since Season 1 began in April 2021. And the new season promises not only a return to the characters they’ve grown to love, but also a slew of new faces.

Now, according to an official announcement made by Netflix, Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on March 16, 2023. Again, there are eight episodes in the new season. Alina, Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux), General Kirigan/The Darkling (Ben Barnes), and other well-known characters are set to return in Shadow and Bone season 2. The season also features the introduction of several significant new characters, including Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe), and Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy).

Along with the release date, Netflix also shared the first-look images from Shadow and Bone season 2. In a range of settings, including an ornate palace, an underground combat ring, and a ship’s deck, the photographs show season 2’s characters, both new and returning. One of the most important surprises, though, is The Darkling’s (Ben Barnes) reappearance.

He was supposed to have been defeated in the season 1 finale when he was taken into the Fold by a flying volcra. But he unexpectedly reappeared with serious injuries. The updated photo reveals that he has recovered but now has three black scars across his face that were shoddily sewn together. Check out the images below:

you're not ready for S2. see you March 16th ☀️ pic.twitter.com/OS02Si6DJt — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) December 8, 2022

Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on March 16, 2023 on Netflix.