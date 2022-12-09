Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Shadow And Bone Season 2 Gets A March Release Date

Netflix also unveiled a new slate of images revealing some of the new cast members joining the series.

Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Gets A March Release Date
Image: Netflix

When Season 1 of Shadow and Bone debuted on Netflix, fans of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse books flocked to the series, which attempted to integrate her Grisha trilogy and Six of Crows duology into one. The series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a girl with the ability to call sunshine, in a magical world full of princes, assassins, thieves, and one particularly hot-but-dangerous dark lord. Season 2 has been anxiously anticipated by fans since Season 1 began in April 2021. And the new season promises not only a return to the characters they’ve grown to love, but also a slew of new faces.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Shadow and Bone season 2 release date and first look unveiled

Now, according to an official announcement made by Netflix, Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on March 16, 2023. Again, there are eight episodes in the new season. Alina, Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux), General Kirigan/The Darkling (Ben Barnes), and other well-known characters are set to return in Shadow and Bone season 2. The season also features the introduction of several significant new characters, including Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe), and Tamar Kir-Bataar (Anna Leong Brophy).

Along with the release date, Netflix also shared the first-look images from Shadow and Bone season 2. In a range of settings, including an ornate palace, an underground combat ring, and a ship’s deck, the photographs show season 2’s characters, both new and returning. One of the most important surprises, though, is The Darkling’s (Ben Barnes) reappearance.

He was supposed to have been defeated in the season 1 finale when he was taken into the Fold by a flying volcra. But he unexpectedly reappeared with serious injuries. The updated photo reveals that he has recovered but now has three black scars across his face that were shoddily sewn together. Check out the images below:

Shadow and Bone season 2 will premiere on March 16, 2023 on Netflix.

Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya loves to watch movies and she loves to write. So, she writes about what she watches. Do check out!
More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Find your dream job

Fossbytes

Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022