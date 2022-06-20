Shabaash Mithu Trailer Released: New Biopic About Indian Cricket Legend Mithali Raj

“Shabaash Mithu” is an exciting new biopic starring Taapsee Pannu as one of the greatest female cricketers ever, Mithali Raj. The film will give us an in-depth look into her life, career, and all the struggles that she had to go through to be where she is now.

Just to give you a glimpse of what the Shabaash Mithu movie will be like, the creators have released the first trailer for this upcoming flick. You can check it out yourself in the next section.

Shabaash Mithu trailer is out now

The trailer shows off various stages of Mithali Raj’s life, so we expect the film will follow a similar pattern. We see a glimpse of the struggles she faced, mainly about how women’s cricket is treated in India. Furthermore, it seems the film will show us how she fought for the women in blue and changed the game forever.

What will ‘Shabaash Mithu’ be about?

Image Credit: Viacom18 Studios

The film is based on the life of real-life cricketer Mithali Raj. Who if you don’t know, is one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. You will see her journey from a young girl who dreams of becoming a cricketer to one of the greatest female cricketers in the world.

Although the film is about her, it will also reflect a bit on the state of women’s cricket in India. We will see many of Mithali’s struggles in her illustrious and inspiring career. Most of which are linked to misogynistic practices found in society and the sport itself. Furthermore, we will see how she broke through all that and changed women’s cricket in India forever.

Although the film was supposed to come out in February 2022, it was delayed due to unknown reasons. However, the film is now set to release exclusively in theatres on July 15, 2022.