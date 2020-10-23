Yesterday, Canonical announced the release of the new non-LTS Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” with Linux kernel 5.8, GNOME 3.38, optimized desktop image for Raspberry Pi 4, and nine months of support until July 2021.

With v20.10, seven official variants of Ubuntu 20.10 were also released with upstream features and their own enhancements. So, let’s take a look at them all one-by-one:

Ubuntu Studio 20.10

Ubuntu Studio 20.10 with KDE Plasma

As already announced during the 20.04 release, Ubuntu Studio 20.10 has finally switched its default desktop environment from earlier Xfce to a new KDE Plasma. If you want to know the reason behind the switch, we’ve already written why Ubuntu Studio chose KDE Plasma?

Version 20.10 also includes the latest Ardour 6.3 and KDE photo editing and cataloging app Digikam by default. However, you cannot directly upgrade to Studio 20.10 due to a change in the desktop environment. You need to do a clean installation of Ubuntu Studio 20.10 from scratch.

Kubuntu 20.10

Kubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

The new Kubuntu 20.10 ships KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop with a fresh wallpaper design and KDE Applications bundle 20.08, which brings improvements to several KDE apps such as Dolphin, DigiKam, and KStars.

For better usability of cloud and container technologies, Kubuntu 20.10 has also added LXD 4.6 and MicroK8s 1.19 for resilient micro clouds, small clusters of servers providing VMs, and Kubernetes.

Lubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

Marking the 19th release of Lubuntu and 5th of Lubuntu with LXQt as the default desktop environment, the latest short-term Lubuntu 20.10 comes with LXQT 0.15.0 desktop, Qt 5.14.2, and Calamares 3.2.24 installer.

v20.10 also contains the latest version of Mozilla Firefox 81.0.2, LibreOffice 4.0.2, VLC 3.0.11.1, Featherpad 0.12.1, and email client Trojita 0.2.

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

Though Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 is a normal release, it contains a ton of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes. For instance, the application menu has enabled search facilities to find the various parts of GNOME Settings.

Furthermore, Budgie 20.10 has updated the Arc Theme, Paper Theme, Slick Greeter, Login Window Preferences, and Budgie desktop to their latest version available.

Ubuntu MATE 20.10

Ubuntu MATE 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

Featuring the latest MATE desktop 1.24.1, Ubuntu MATE 20.10 brings upstream features like Active Directory integration and Linux kernel 5.8. Additionally, MATE 20.10 has now replaced Ubuntu Indicators with Ayatana Indicators and Cheese with Webcamoid as the default webcam tool.

MATE 20.10 also has the latest version of major applications such as Mozilla Firefox 81, LibreOffice 7.0.2, Evolution 3.38, and Celluloid 0.18.

Xubuntu 20.10

Xubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

Out of all Ubuntu flavors, Xubuntu 20.10 seems the least updated variant containing the same Xfce 4.14 desktop environment as long-term Xubuntu 20.04 has.

This is because the next Xfce 4.16 is still under development, with the first preview released last month. Until now, Xubuntu also has no official press release describing the new changes to version 20.10.

Ubuntu Kylin 20.10

Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

Lastly, the Chinese variant of Ubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin 20.10, is an impressive release with a brand new and beautiful Qt-based UKUI 3.0 desktop environment powered by Linux Kernel 5.8.

Kylin 20.10 has also fixed many problems with components like the start menu, file manager, and control panel. It also contains some important updates such as GCC 10.2.0, Qt 5.14.2, and Python 3.8.6.