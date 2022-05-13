“Senior Year” Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Multi-talented Australian sensation Rebel Wilson is ready to hit the ground running this week. She is coming back to amuse her fans with a brand new project. Her upcoming comedy movie is titled “Senior Year” and has been trending everywhere over the last few weeks.

Well, the wait for the film will finally be over on May 13, 2022. As for its release time, it will be available globally at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The rated ‘R’ movie is expected to have a runtime of 1 hour and 51 minutes, which should be enough for a great watch. Regarding watching the film, let’s find out where to watch it online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Senior Year’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The comedy-drama film will be arriving exclusively on Netflix at the aforementioned date and time. However, in order to watch it on the streaming service, you need to buy a subscription to it. Earlier, Netflix used to provide a free trial to new users but that’s no longer the case.

What will ‘Senior Year’ be about?

By the title of the name, the setting of the movie is pretty clear. Yes, the film begins with a typical high school environment with the focus on a girl who has a dream of becoming the prom queen. Unfortunately, she falls into a 20-year-long coma.

After waking up from a coma, Stephanie (Rebel Wilson), who is now 37, still refuses to give up on her dream. But will she be able to become a prom queen? Well, watch the comedy film to find out the answer to that question.