Self-Driving Car Crashes Into Dummy Cyclist During AAA Testing

Tesla and other car manufacturers are aggressively pushing toward EV and self-driving vehicles. But recent research conducted by AAA sheds light on the safety concerns of self-driving cars. The results showcased that it is too early to rely on a fully-automated driving concept.

Tesla emerged as a more reliable car in the test while Ford and other brands lagged behind. AAA conducted four different tests to check the efficacy of the self-driving tech in these cars.

What tests did AAA conduct?

AAA is a U.S. consumer and travel services organization that was curious about the increased reliance on self-driving tech. It conducted a batch of four tests to determine how the tech tackled each case.

According to Reuters, AAA used four test scenarios:

Overtaking a dummy car traveling in the same direction as the tested vehicle

Overtaking a dummy cyclist heading in the same direction

Confronting a dummy car on a head-on collision course at 25 miles per hour

Avoiding a dummy bicycle rider crossing the test car’s path.

It used Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Subaru Forester as the three test vehicles. All of them offer self-driving tech to assist in driving.

Image: Pexels

Results

All three vehicles passed the first two tests without failing. They were able to overtake the vehicles without any scratch. Even overtaking a small object such as a cyclist was an easy feat for all the vehicles. But the other two tests revealed the existing flaws in the tech. Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Forester failed to slow down while confronting the dummy car in a head-on collision.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 slowed down to prevent the collision. It was the only vehicle that proved to be a potential lifesaver in detecting and avoiding a head-on collision. Lastly, the cyclist crossing the path also seemed to be a tough one for the Subaru Forester. It failed to detect the cyclist five times in the test.

Tesla and Hyundai didn’t comment on the test results. Elon Musk who is vociferous about any problems with Tesla didn’t tweet anything on the platform he bought a couple of weeks back. Subaru reached out and explain that they were looking into the AAA test to understand the methodology. Moreover, they didn’t share a detailed response about the results.

What do you think of self-driving modes in Tesla and other cars? Would you trust AI to drive while you take a nap on the road? Share your opinions in the comments.