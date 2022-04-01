After many years of research, scientists have finally mapped the entire human genome (DNA). A new research team has reported that they have deciphered the missing 8% of our genome. This discovery is a huge breakthrough in science and will provide better insight into human biology.

The Human Genome Project deciphered most of the human genome back in 2003. The project was about a large coalition of scientists who mapped 92% of the human DNA. However, due to limitations, scientists couldn’t map certain parts of the DNA.

Fortunately, thanks to the advancements in genetic sequencing, scientists have finally been able to crack the remaining 8% of human DNA. The breakthrough was made by researchers at the Telomere to Telomere (T2T) consortium.

Complete Human DNA

Scientists have finally published the complete sequence of the human genome on March 31, 2022. This breakthrough is the culmination of 30 years of research with the Human Genome Project, starting in 1990.

“The complete human genome is making accessible for the first time hundreds of genes and parts of genes that we know are important to human health but were difficult to sequence and assay. As such, we will have more power to make genetic associations with disease and thereby make new discoveries.” Evan Eichler, co-chair of the T2T consortium.

A complete human genome will provide researchers with an invaluable resource for studying the genetic structure, variation, species evolution, and human health. Scientists have already started tracking variations in the human DNA to learn how our genetics affect our health conditions.