New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023 Release

Saw: The Final Chapter was the long-awaited conclusion to the Saw horror franchise. Jigsaw was released in 2010. But it wasn’t until 2017 that fans got another chance to see it. This film was then followed by a type of spin-off dubbed Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which pushed the franchise in new ways.

Even before Spiral’s modest success, Twisted Pictures confirmed that a Saw 10 film was in the works with franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman. Josh Stolberg, who wrote the scripts for both Jigsaw and Spiral, has teased the sequel’s development for the past year. He kept teasing that it was his favorite film in the franchise that he’d written yet and that fans of Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw would be very pleased. Now it looks like Saw 10 is getting ready for a 2023 release date, and it will feature a well-known director.

Lionsgate and franchise producers Twisted Pictures have announced that they are officially moving forward with Saw 10. On a script by Josh Stolberg, Kevin Greutert will return to helm the new sequel. In addition, Lionsgate has scheduled Saw 10 for release on October 27, 2023, just in time for the Halloween season.

You asked, we delivered. Another game is coming in 2023. https://t.co/mhrdsrvTDN — SAW (@Saw) August 15, 2022

Plot details, as well as the characters involved, are still kept under wraps. Though the studio teased that the latest sequel will capture fans’ hearts with “new twisted, ingenious traps.” It’s also unclear whether this is a direct sequel to Spiral: From the Book of Saw or a return to the main series.

Furthermore, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules teased that Saw 10 will include what “fans have been asking for.” They also added that they are working with the creative team to plan a film for franchise fans as well as genre lovers.

The duo’s promise appears to be in line with Stolberg’s previous December tease that Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw could return to the fold for the franchise, a character many have been eager to see return. With the sequel now confirmed, it will be interesting for fans of the franchise to see if the 80-year-old face of the movies will return.