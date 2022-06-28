Samsung XCover 6 Will Feature A Removable Battery And A 3.5mm Jack

Samsung is one of the giants in the smartphone industry. The recent reports suggest that the next rugged device from the company is only a couple of weeks away from officially hitting the shelves.

The all-new Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was seen online several times in the past weeks, and now we have the official user manual for the upcoming product.

The user manual for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which is the SM-G736B, seems to confirm major design characteristics that will set the phone apart from other Samsung Galaxy devices. Notably, the device features a back panel that can be exposed to reveal the removable battery of the device.

Specifications

The user manual suggests plenty of excellent design details and features in the device. It will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with dual-SIM capabilities and an infinity V-display notch mainly for the assistance of a selfie camera.

The device will also feature two reprogrammable physical buttons: XCover Key and the Top Key. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will offer a USB-C port at the bottom with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. The device will offer a dual rear camera, and an NFC antenna despite its removable back.



Image Credit: ItHome

The user manual doesn’t clarify the Android version or the One UI version that the device will ship with. However, it details the advanced features, including Samsung DeX.

The sketches, part of the user manual, support the design marked in disclosed renders. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has also had the FCC approval for quite some time, and Samsung also confirmed via an email that the company is ready to unveil the next rugged smartphone device on July 13th.