Samsung To Ditch Exynos Chips For Upcoming Galaxy S Devices

A new report claims that Samsung is on its way to creating a new custom processor for the Galaxy S series. Samsung will follow in Apple’s footsteps when it comes to chip production, as the latter designs its A-series chips for the latest iPhone models and works on them every year.

According to the report, the South Korean company has put together a ‘Dream team’ to design a dedicated Galaxy S chipset. The focus on this project is so intense that the company has decided not to come out with a new Exynos processor in 2023 and 2024.

Samsung also issued a statement on the recent claim. “While we are continuously engaging with customers to develop competitive mobile processors, no specific decision has been made,” a spokesperson for Samsung told the media.

Samsung’s dream team

Samsung will launch a dedicated team in July with 1,000 employees. Its job will be to commercialize the Galaxy chipset in 2025. This step is fundamental for Samsung as it will increase its competitiveness in non-memory semiconductors.

Labeled the ‘Dream Platform One Team,’ the task force has reportedly already started the preparatory work for its launch. The head of Samsung’s mobile division, TM Roh, and the Head of Samsung’s LSI division, Park Yong-in, will head the team.

Why Samsung will not use Exynos chipsets?

The Galaxy S23 and S24 will not feature the Exynos chipset, and a switch will be made to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in all markets. Currently, Samsung uses the Exynos chipset in the latest “Galaxy S series”, except for the US, China, Taiwan, and Canada markets.

This could be a gamble as it means that Samsung will be unable to use the Exynos chips in some models even if there is a shortage, or the Snapdragon chips provide substandard performance.

The chipset that Samsung is working on could also be used in its foldable handsets. Currently, Samsung Foundry is facing issues with low yields on 3nm and 4nm chips, as only 35% of its built chips, using 4nm, were able to pass quality control. On the other hand, TSMC yielded a 70% success rate for the 4nm node.

Prior to this, Samsung changed things in 2015 as well when Snapdragon 810 faced an issue with overheating on the Galaxy S6 line. As a result, the company used the Exynos 7 Octa in the Galaxy S6 models for the countries that previously got the Qualcomm-designed chip.

With this initiative, Samsung aims to build an extremely powerful chip for the Galaxy S25 lineup in 2025, which will blow the competition out of the water. One can hope that it does, but the company’s previous track record with high-end chipsets has been a gamble, so it’s best to keep your fingers crossed.