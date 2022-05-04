World’s First UFS 4.0 Storage Is Here, Thanks To Samsung

Samsung has developed the world’s first UFS 4.0 solution. The South Korean giant got the approval for UFS 4.0 from the JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) board of directors. Its UFS 4.0 memory implements the newest standard specification required by JEDEC. Due to significant improvements in controller design, Samsung is able to improve the performance and power efficiency of UFS 4.0.

UFS 4.0 Storage

UFS 4.0 offers a speed of 23.3 Gbps per lane, almost 2x faster than the current UFS 3.1 storage. As 5G smartphones require a huge amount of data processing every second, the faster speed of UFS 4.0 will be a perfect companion for them. Not just smartphones, UFS 4.0 will be adopted in many upcoming automotive applications, AR and VR. Check out our explainer on What is UFS if you’re curious about the tech.

Talking about the read and write speed, UFS 4.0 has a read speed of up to 4200Mbps and a write speed of up to 2800Mbps. It is possible because of the Samsung 7th gen V-NAND and proprietary controller. Despite offering faster read and write speed, UFS 4.0 will provide better power efficiency. It offers a read speed of 6MB/s per mA which is a 46% improvement over UFS 3.1.

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 memory comes in a compact package with a maximum dimension of 11mm x 13mm x 1mm. The compact design will help device makers in space utilization and achieve better design. Last but not least, Samsung’s UFS 4.0 solution has a supported capacity of up to 1TB.

Samsung has confirmed that the new storage will go into mass production in the third quarter of 2022. The company will collaborate with smartphone and consumer device makers globally to create an ecosystem of UFS 4.0-powered devices. Hopefully, the first smartphone packing a UFS 4.0 storage will launch by the end of this year or probably next year. Are you excited to use faster storage in our smartphones? Do let us know in the comments.