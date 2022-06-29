Samsung To Start 3nm Chip Production For Qualcomm: Report

Qualcomm is a famous American corporation that excels in creating software, wireless technology services, and semiconductors. Some even say that the baseband chips from the company facilitated the smartphone revolution.

After Qualcomm switched to TSMC and announced its up-and-coming Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, users assumed that there wouldn’t be a partnership between the chipmaker and Samsung anytime soon. However, according to the latest report, Samsung’s new 3nm GAA process will start trial production shortly, and there is still a possibility for future business between the two companies.

Qualcomm to give Samsung chip orders?

The company shifted from Samsung and placed orders for chips to TSMC because the Korean-based company had a low yield percentage from its 4nm, which stood at 35%. On the other hand, TSMC was reported to have over 70% yield, making it a prominent partner in ensuring regular shipments.

The 4nm process of TSMC is also more power-efficient, hinting that Qualcomm could use it to get timely Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 shipments as long as there are no problems at the manufacturer’s end. According to reports, TSMC was the first to see Qualcomm’s 3nm design sample as it faced yield problems with the 3nm GAA process.

Later in 2022, TSMC will also start mass production of Apple’s M2 pro and M2 Max on its 3nm technology, but if these orders coincide with Qualcomm’s shipments, we could see Samsung as a potential foundry companion.

Qualcomm has also made reservations for Samsung’s 3nm GAA process. Reports claim that the company can ‘view’ Samsung’s innovative technology anytime and decide on the progress.

Find your dream job

Samsung’s yield rate

Recently, Samsung changed its top management, as the company replaced its head of semiconductor research due to unimprovement in the 4nm process yield.

This change could allow the company to optimize the 3nm GAA yield, but it is still too early to predict how it will pan out.