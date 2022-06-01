Samsung To Manufacture Next-Gen Google Tensor Chip

Google Smartphones are highly anticipated devices, and their latest additions, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are a source of excitement for enthusiasts. At I/O 2022, Google states that their latest smartphones will feature next-generation tensor processor.

As per the latest report from a Korean publication, Samsung will get the responsibility for its manufacturing.

The mass production of the Tensor chipset on the 4nm process will begin this month, and Google reveals that the new Smartphone will launch in two new pixel models this fall, and both devices will feature the innovative chipset.

Another major revelation today was using panel-level package (PLP) technology in smartphones. It states: “PLP is a packaging technique in which chips cut from a wafer are placed on a rectangular panel. It is possible to minimize the discarded edge, thereby reducing cost and improving productivity.”

About 2nd-gen Tensor chip

The 2nd generation Tensor chipset will be mass-produced from June. It was, formerly reported that the “Pixel 7 series is expected to be released in October.” However, it remains unclear when Google will host the customary fall event and when exactly the phones will go on sale.

Google so far states that the upcoming Tensor chip “will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition” to the upcoming Pixel 7 smartphone.

Google will opt for dual Cortex-X1 CPUs for the main cores. Meanwhile, despite being an older generation, the medium ARM cores (A76) are built on the 5nm process instead of the 7nm.

It was an attempt to improve the performance efficiency, although it is still not clarified what Google aims to deliver in its follow-up chips apart from AI.

The report from today states that Samsung will get the responsibility of manufacturing the Waymos autonomous driving chips. It could also be responsible for producing Google server chips shortly. Samsung, as reported, attracts its customers due to its design support.