Samsung Teases Galaxy Flip4 And BTS Partnership

Samsung is planning something special for its upcoming event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will feature the infamous BTS! Samsung and the K-Pop band that became a worldwide sensation continue their connection. However, it’s unclear how extensive it will be.

The South Korean phone company released a black-and-white teaser photograph of the BTS members. They are facing away from the camera on July 27 in advance of the upcoming “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World” event set for August 10.

Samsung claims that they would work with BTS to promote their new line of flip phones as part of the ambitious “Greater” campaign. The promotion’s primary theme music will be the group’s classic song Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

Samsung partners up with BTS.

Image: Samsung

Additionally, Samsung intends to make “Bora Purple” the focal point of its campaign. Campaign advertisements are anticipated to saturate LED screens with BTS’s distinctive color. On August 10, the “Galaxy S22” and “Galaxy S22+” “Bora Purple” variants will also go on sale worldwide.

BTS was also present when the S21 series was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2021. However, unlike in prior years, Samsung didn’t create a purple Galaxy S21 BTS Edition gadget. Instead, it asked BTS members to test out its newest devices in order to use their influence to advertise the flagship phones.

From a marketing perspective, BTS unboxing and reaction videos have proven to be quite effective for Samsung’s mobile division, so it should come as no surprise that the partnership is still going strong this year, BTS Edition device or not.

During its “Samsung Unpacked 2022” event, “Samsung” is expected to introduce new products such as the “Galaxy Z Fold 4” and “Galaxy Z Flip 4,” among others, according to industry experts. The phone has large camera sensors like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the beautiful Bora purple color. However, the new sensors could be 200MP ISOCELL cameras that Samsung teased a while ago.

After the August 10 event, Samsung Electronics will launch pop-up shops in New York and London, where buyers may test the devices out. From August 11 through August 31, the event will take place. Nonetheless, the device will come with some significant improvements. What are your thoughts on this? Comment down below.