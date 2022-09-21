Samsung S22 Plus For 59,999, And More Android Phone Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart is hosting this year’s Big Billion Day Sale from 23-30 September 2020. Like every year, you can expect steep discounts on products that were super expensive before. Mobile phone brands have slashed the prices of their phones by an astounding margin for the sale. This means that if you want to buy a flagship Android device or a mid-range or even entry-level Android smartphone, you will still get amazing discounts on top of price reductions.

This year’s notable releases include the Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, and Samsung S22 Plus. But you will also save a lot if you go for the latest Oppo, Xiaomi, and other brands.

Android phones on Big Billion Day sale

If you’ve got nothing in mind, you can go for the Nothing Phone 1 (pun intended) made by Carl Pei and his team. While it may not be the most powerful mid-ranger on the planet, it has some lightning quirks and a unique body design that stands apart from the crowd. The phone retails at 37,999, but you can grab it for 27,999 during the sale. Flipkart tweeted about the price reduction on its official handle.

Image: Nothing

Samsung S22 Plus is another Android flagship that you can buy at almost 60% of its original price. Similarly, the S21 FE 5G will be available for less than 50% of its retail price. If you want to own a premium wearable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available for just 9,900. Motorola’s recently launched flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 200 MP camera will sell for 51,999.

Google only launched the Pixel 6a in India at a rather expensive price point. But during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, you can buy the phone for as low as 27,999, including all the discounts and card offers. Realme GT 2 Pro, which launched in January 2022 at 58,000 INR, will be available for 26,999 during the Big Billion Day 2022 sale. Other noteworthy Android phones on Flipkart sale to look out for are the Oppo Reno 8 5G and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G.