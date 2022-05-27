Samsung May Release The Galaxy Xcover6 Pro Soon

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro specifications have surfaced on the Google Play Console listing. The phone will be the newest entry the Samsung’s lineup of durable, hard-to-crack smartphones. MySmartPrice spotted the listing first and revealed the specifications.

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro appeared on the GeekBench listing a few months back. It was followed by leaked renders that suggested what the smartphone would look like.

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Specifications

GSM Arena shared the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro listed on the Google Play Console will use a Qualcomm SM7325 chipset. If you compare the serial no of the processor, it matches with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The eight-core processor will be coupled with a 6 GB RAM module.

The overall aesthetics don’t appear much different from the older versions. It still sports the red accent button on the left side with a chunky body design. Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro will have the same u-shaped notch but a Full HD+ display. The listing mentions a display resolution of 2408*1080 which suggests it will be a tall device.

Going by the previous reports, the device could use an AMOLED display panel with a pixel density of 450ppi. The rumored device will run on Android 12 with Samsung’s latest One UI version 4 on top.

Image: MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 with a different name

Ideally, the upcoming phone should have been named the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2. But the Google Play Console listing mentions the proposed marketing name as Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro. It could even change when Samsung releases a teaser of the device in the coming months.

There’s still a lot of information that’s unavailable for the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro. However, the current model is a military-grade rugged device with a removable battery and a pogo pin connector. The upcoming model should also land on the ruggedness expectations.

Meanwhile, Samsung showcased the power of its 200MP camera in a video. What do you think of the Xcover series? Do you like beefy, rugged smartphones? Share your preferences in the comments.