Samsung Launches Metaverse Playground ‘Space Tycoon’: Here’s Why It Is Special

Today, Samsung Electronics announced its new virtual playground on the metaverse platform Roblox. Users will now have the opportunity to explore and engage with Samsung products in the metaverse.

Space Tycoon is a virtual environment where users may create, play games, and share experiences. It has design and functionality elements from the “tycoon” genre of business simulation games.

What is Samsung’s “space tycoon”?

After meta announced its integration with several companies and it looks like Samsung is in on it. Samsung will now have its virtual playground on the pillar metaverse platform Roblox. According to the Samsung Newsroom, the company aims to target Gen Z customers with their latest service.

Samsung’s space tycoon will provide users with an integrated metaverse experience where they create and enjoy their own Samsung products. Samsung wants its young customers base to “experience the brand and interact with one another,”

Firstly, Space Tycoon is divided into three distinct play areas. The Mining Zone for gathering resources, the Shop for purchasing game items, and the Lab for creating products. It’s set in the Samsung Space Station as well as; the research laboratory where alien characters study Samsung’s latest products.

However, Users can construct a variety of Samsung products in Space Tycoon. That includes Galaxy smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, and buy or upgrade game things using the excavated materials. Users can express their creativity by altering real-world objects to convert them into in-game gadgets.

For instance, Galaxy Z Flip can turn into a bike or a scooter, or anything that’s within the imaginative capabilities of the user. Users can turn the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter.

Currently, more than 20 Samsung products are being offered in the Shop. Customers can purchase items that randomly change color based on levels attained and are continuously updated with new product series.

An experience like never before

“We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics.

Lastly, Space Tycoon will launch in 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Spanish. In the future, more features will be introduced that allow users to communicate with one another, exchange their works, or go to exclusive virtual events.

