Samsung Launches First 24Gbps GDDR6 RAM To Power Graphics Cards

Samsung Electronics is regarded as one of the biggest tech companies in the world and is continually innovating state-of-the-art technology to stay ahead of the everchanging trends. Now, it has announced its first-ever GDDR6 DRAM.

The new memory will incorporate a distinct circuit design and advanced materials. It will be entirely in accordance with the latest GDDR industry standards and is the first of its kind to deliver 24Gbps of processing speed.

Samsung GDDR6 RAM Architecture

The 16GB Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR) memory will be manufactured on Samsung’s third-generation 10-nanometer class process through EUV technology.

With the help of the new memory, users will see a noticeable improvement in graphics performance for the next-generation graphic cards, game consoles, and laptops. Similarly, it will be a significant development for artificial intelligence-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

In addition, Samsung’s GDDR6 will be available across all GPU designs, allowing for the broader adoption of graphics solutions. It will deliver 30% faster performance than its predecessor, and if integrated into a premium graphics card, you would see 1TB of data getting transferred in just 1 second.

In layman’s terms, it will transfer up to 275 full high-quality movies in just a second. Other chipmakers offer GDDR6 with generally between 14Gbps to 16Gbps data transfer.

Samsung is leading the market

Graphics DRAM is not limited to PCs or gaming consoles but extends to other applications like electric cars, autonomous driving, and more. Samsung has also considered these requirements, which is why the memory will support demanding AI accelerator workloads and support smooth 4k and 8k video playback.

The tech giant’s innovation will surely bring a massive change, especially for enthusiasts. But the best part is the wait isn’t long if you want to try it. Customer verifications will start this month so that they can be available soon.