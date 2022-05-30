Facebook Twitter Instagram
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specs Leak: Power Bump Coming Up

Samsung's latest looks like a performance beast with an incredible form factor!

Image: Unsplash

Samsung has been leading the foldable market for quite a while now. The company is all set to launch its latest Galaxy Z Fold4 later this year. This latest iteration from Samsung is believed to be a groundbreaking foldable.

We’ve already seen quite a lot of leaks about the product already. However, a reliable and trusted leaker has apparently issued a comprehensive spec sheet. Although it details nearly all the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4, the latest software features are unknown.

Galaxy z fold4 specs:

Let’s dive deeper and look at the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold4:

According to a report by Android authority; a tipster, Yogesh Brar issued a ream of Galaxy Z Fold4 specs on Twitter. He says that the new foldable will have snapdragon 8 plus gen 1 soc, with 12 to 16 gigabytes of ram and storage up to 512GB starting from 256GB.

This certainly means, the top-end model is poised to have more RAM than the top-end Z Fold3, which offered 12GB of RAM across the board.

The foldable is also expected to be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging, in line with last year’s device. Users who need faster charging might be disappointed here. Although the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 should result in longer battery life despite the same battery size.

According to Brar, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will also have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP 3x telephoto lens. Except for the higher resolution telephoto camera, this would be similar to the S22 and S22 Plus. Otherwise, a 16MP selfie camera is rumored to be hidden beneath the display, with a 10MP camera on the external screen.

These leaks are coming in hot, and there are even renders of the device available online for you to see. The device apparently has a similar design to its predecessor the Galaxy Z Fold3. According to the leaks, it will be a complete powerhouse and could benchmark quite high.

We can expect a launch later this year probably in the month of August. Are you excited about the upcoming Z Fold4? Comment below.

Aman Anand

