Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specs Leak: Power Bump Coming Up

Samsung has been leading the foldable market for quite a while now. The company is all set to launch its latest Galaxy Z Fold4 later this year. This latest iteration from Samsung is believed to be a groundbreaking foldable.

We’ve already seen quite a lot of leaks about the product already. However, a reliable and trusted leaker has apparently issued a comprehensive spec sheet. Although it details nearly all the specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4, the latest software features are unknown.

Galaxy z fold4 specs:

Image: Unsplash

Let’s dive deeper and look at the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold4:

According to a report by Android authority; a tipster, Yogesh Brar issued a ream of Galaxy Z Fold4 specs on Twitter. He says that the new foldable will have snapdragon 8 plus gen 1 soc, with 12 to 16 gigabytes of ram and storage up to 512GB starting from 256GB.

This certainly means, the top-end model is poised to have more RAM than the top-end Z Fold3, which offered 12GB of RAM across the board.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4



– Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

The foldable is also expected to be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging, in line with last year’s device. Users who need faster charging might be disappointed here. Although the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 should result in longer battery life despite the same battery size.

According to Brar, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will also have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP 3x telephoto lens. Except for the higher resolution telephoto camera, this would be similar to the S22 and S22 Plus. Otherwise, a 16MP selfie camera is rumored to be hidden beneath the display, with a 10MP camera on the external screen.

These leaks are coming in hot, and there are even renders of the device available online for you to see. The device apparently has a similar design to its predecessor the Galaxy Z Fold3. According to the leaks, it will be a complete powerhouse and could benchmark quite high.

We can expect a launch later this year probably in the month of August. Are you excited about the upcoming Z Fold4? Comment below.