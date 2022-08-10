Facebook Twitter Instagram
Foldable Finesse: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 And Z Fold4 Specs Revealed

The new lineup of Samsung's foldables are here.

samsung galaxy z flip4 z fold4 specs
Image: Illustration by author

In the Unpacked 2022 showcase, Samsung revealed its two new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones significantly improve over their predecessors in areas such as build, display, camera, battery, and customization.

Claiming foldable phones have now fully transitioned from conceptual devices to real ones, Samsung took credit for ushering the industry into this period. Dr. TM Roh, the Samsung Electronics President, said, “We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

As per the South Korean firm, Z Flip4 focuses on compactness and customization, whereas Z Fold4 is aimed at boosting productivity and providing “Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to date.” Below, you can check out specifications, price range, and release information for these foldables.

Z Flip4 specs and price

DisplayPrimary screen: 6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Cover screen: 1.9-inch, Super AMOLED
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm octa-core)
RAM & Storage 8GB+512GB, 8GB+256GB, 8GB+128GB
Camera12MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP selfie camera
OSAndroid 12 (One UI 4.1.1)
Network5G, LTE
1 nano SIM, 1 eSIM
Battery3,700mAh
Charging50% charge in ~30mins
Supports Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
ProtectionGorilla Glass Victus+, IPX8
Weight187g
ColorsGraphite, Blue, Bora Purple, Pink Gold
Price$999 (expected for base variant)

Besides the aforementioned high-end specs, Z Flip offers FlexCam, which unlocks a range of camera possibilities. When the phone is partially folded, you can use this feature to capture videos hands-free and even to take group selfies at different angles. Moreover, this feature is optimized for use with Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Samsung has also tried to enhance the usability of the cover screen this time. You can now capture high-quality pictures and videos without ever unfolding the phone, thanks to the Quick Shot feature. The cover screen

Z Fold4 specs and price

DisplayPrimary screen: 6.7-inch QXGA+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Cover screen: 6.2-inch HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm octa-core)
RAM & Storage12GB+1TB, 12GB+512GB, 12GB+256GB
Camera50MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera, 4MP under-display camera
OSAndroid 12L (One UI 4.1.1)
Network5G, LTE
Up to 2 nano SIM, 1 eSIM
Battery4,400mAh
Charging50% charge in ~30mins
Supports Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
ProtectionGorilla Glass Victus+, IPX8
Weight263g
ColorsPhantom Black, Beige, Graygreen
Price$1,799 (expected for base variant)

On top of the features above, the ZFold4 introduces an Android experience curated for the big screens with Android 12L. New additions such as a revamped taskbar and various swipe gestures make for improved multitasking and productivity. A collaborative effort with Google and Microsoft means useful features such as drag-and-drop are intuitively supported on Fold4. Plus, the S Pen further enhances the PC-like functionality that Fold4 aims to deliver.

As of now, there’s little information about the release of these products. However, the pre-reserve (pre-order) facility is available right now. If you are having trouble choosing between Z Flip3 and Z Flip4 or between Z Fold3 and ZFold4, here’s a direct comparison to help you decide.

