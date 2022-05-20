Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 3C Certification Shows Bigger Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the most popular foldable smartphones in the market right now, and due to its feature set and compactness, it is receiving high praise from reviewers.

But one thing that people are not happy about is the battery size; it has a battery capacity of just 3,300 mAh which is considered less.

Now according to a new report from MyFixGuide. A listing in 3C certification claims that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 will have a dual-battery configuration just like its predecessor.

Image Credit – 3C Certification

The listing states the first battery capacity will be around 2,55mAh, while the second one will have a 1,040mAh capacity summing up to a total capacity of 3,595mAh, which is quite accurate if we believe the previous rumors of having a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 specification:

Recently there is also a Geekbench listing that confirms most of the specifications as well as how powerful this device can be.

According to the Geekbench website, model number SM-F721U (Galaxy Z Flip4) has secured 1277 single-core points and 3642 points in the multi-core test, which is quite impressive.

Image Credit – GeekBench

The processor that we will get on this device is the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ that will boost a 3.19GHz of clock speed and is said to improve on the thermals as compared to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 will pack at least 8GB RAM for the base variant along with a rumored 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging which I think is quite less as compared to today’s charging standards.

We will get a dual-camera setup at the back and an under-display selfie camera. The overall form factor of the smartphone will be narrower as compared to its predecessor.

Now, it is quite interesting to see how it will perform along with the upcoming flagship smartphones in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.