Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Launched: All You Need To Know

Samsung has quietly launched its Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 in India. The Galaxy S20FE shares a similar design to the original Samsung Galaxy S20FE that debuted in September 2020 and was one of the best smartphones of 2020. The newer Galaxy S20FE comes at a pocket-friendly price than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 is available in the 4G and 5G options. The 5G option is limited to 128GB storage, while the 4G option comes with 128GB/256GB storage option. Both 4G and 5G models come with the same color options. Let’s look at what the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 has in store for us.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 comes in three color options – Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavendar, and Cloud Mint. The 5G model retails at Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage unit. The Indian price of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 4G is still a mystery. The device ships at KRW 699,600 (Approx. Rs 43,500) in the South Korean market.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 2022 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, whose Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a good-old octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset powers the device. The handset packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via a microSD card.

A 4,500mAh battery keeps the lights turned on, on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022. Sadly, it still boots Android 10-based OneUI skin out of the box. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has a face unlock feature and an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Moving on to the cameras, it features a whopping 32MP selfie snapper at the front. It houses a triple camera system on the rear, including a 12MP primary sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8-MP telephoto shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.