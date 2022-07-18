The New Samsung Galaxy Enhance App Can Correct Your Bad Photos With AI

Samsung releasing an official application is a relatively rare sight, but artificial intelligence is a sight to behold. As it decided to change a slight shift, Samsung couldn’t resist anymore, and the company released an official AI-powered image enhancement app.

The all-new Galaxy Enhance-X will let you upscale your existing pictures with a single tap through AI. There are already other choices out there that offer similar functionality, like Adobe Lightroom, Picsart, and Snapseed. The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X is also in the same line as it assists you in upscaling, brightening dark images, fixing blurry pictures, and eliminating the moiré patterns.

As you enhance the appearance through the Galaxy Enhancer-X app, both the enhanced photo and the original version are stored in the gallery in JPEG format.

Although there aren’t a lot of people who are aware of the new application, it was released on Galaxy Store on July 7, 2022. The app’s interface is excellent with all the tools listed up front. Thus it ensures that new users or novice operators aren’t stuck in the array of devices.

You will find Sharpen options, Brighten, HDR, and Fix Blur efficiently. Clicking on the more buttons will give you access to Portrait options, Fix Moirés, Face enhancements and Remove Reflections.

Additionally, storing the image in JPEG will let you easily share it through your desired platform, whether a third-party application like WhatsApp or Email.

Find your dream job

Compatibility

Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X app is compatible with all the Galaxy smartphones which operate on Android 10 (or higher). Apart from the flagship Galaxy Z series phones, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Note, the application can also be installed on mid-range devices such as Galaxy A, M, and F-series on smartphones running One UI 2.5, 3.0, 4.0, and 4.5.

The application is an excellent choice for Samsung enthusiasts globally as the massive user base can rely on an official version to look after their pictures.

If you don’t have a Samsung phone, there are still plenty of great options for you to choose from. You can check out our list of best photo editing apps for Android to check out the best apps you can get.