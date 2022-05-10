Samsung’s Latest CXL Memory Module Has 4X More Storage Than Its Predecessor

Samsung unveiled its new CXL memory module today. The new and improved memory module could be a lifesaver for servers that want high memory capacity with low latency. The new memory module packs four times the capacity of the yesteryear model.

Samsung released the first CXL DRAM prototype last year. Since then, it has been working with many data centers, and chipset companies to perfect the CXL device.

Samsung CXL Memory: A boon for AI companies

CXL is a technology that will speed up the computing for big data centers that handle tons of data processing. CXL will find its usage in the Metaverse too, which entirely relies on the servers to provide a pathway to the virtual world. For all this to happen seamlessly, ultra-fast memory is needed which can manage and prioritize tasks faster.

Samsung’s 512GB CXL DRAM is the first memory device that supports the PCIe 5.0 interface. It is easily attachable to any server system and then ramps up the capacity without needing too much space.

Image: Samsung

“CXL DRAM will become a critical turning point for future computing structures by substantially advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and big data services, as we aggressively expand its usage in next-generation memory architectures including software-defined memory (SDM),” said Cheolmin Park, Vice President of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, and Director of the CXL Consortium.

Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK)

Samsung shared that it will launch the Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK) sometime later this month. This comprehensive software toolkit will enable the developers to integrate the CXL memory into the server system and make the most out of it. However, a software toolkit will save up time for engineers in building proprietary apps for integrating the memory.

Samsung will share the 512GB CXL DRAM with customers and partners in the third quarter of 2022. The brand is collaborating with big players in the data center, server, and chipset industry to commercialize it as soon as possible.