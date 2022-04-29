Sailor Moon Will Adapt Its Final Arc In Two Films

“Sailor Moon” is a Mahou Shoujo anime that started in 1992. The anime is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in anime, and it can be counted alongside classics like Dragonball or Gundam. So after so many years, it looks like we’re finally gearing up to see it end.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The classic anime that is probably older than many anime fans these days is adapting its final manga arc. It will be adapting it in the form of a duology of films. Let’s go over what we know about the upcoming films down below.

Pretty Guardian ‘Sailor Moon Cosmos’: Movie Teaser

For now, we know that the title of the first film is “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos.” This is the first of the two films we will get for the final Cosmos arc. You can also check out the short but awesome-looking teaser released alongside the announcement. On the official website of the movie, we get a vague release window of summer 2023.

While we’re talking about anime, let’s talk about some modern ones. “Tokyo Revengers” is one of the biggest anime releases of 2021 and will be counted as one of the classics someday. But did you know you can watch it all for free? If you want to know how to, check out our guide right here.

What is ‘Sailor Moon Cosmos’ about?

Image Credit: Toei

The series is about Usagi Tsukino, a Japanese high school student who meets a talking cat one day. This cat called Luna gives her a magic brooch that allows Usagi to transform into a magic warrior. Now Usagi, along with other magical warriors, protect the world from evil forces and learn more about their past.

The upcoming film duology will cover the final arc of the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi. We’re happy to report that many of the people who worked on the original anime are back for this film. So all signs point to this being a fantastic finale of this timeless series.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited to see the final arc of this classic anime? Have you seen the original 1992 anime? Please let us know your thoughts and expectations below.