Safari Has 1 Billion Users And It Is Way Less Than This Browser

Apple’s Safari web browser is one of the most popular browsers in the world. It now has more than one billion users according to Atlas Vpn. Google’s Chrome is the only other browser with more than a billion users. Chrome, with roughly 3.4 billion users, still outnumbers Safari.

It’s vital to note that these figures include both desktop and mobile users. Safari’s function as the default browser; for both the iPhone and iPad is likely to be considerably more important than its use on the Mac.

How far behind is the Safari browser?

image credit: Apple

Even so, given that Safari is the only major web browser that isn’t accessible on Android, the world’s most popular mobile operating system, or Windows, the most popular desktop operating system, it’s astounding.

According to a post from Atlas Vpn, Chrome has approximately 3,378,967,819 users, while Safari has 1,006,232,879. In a very distant third place is Microsoft’s Edge, at 212,695,363. Firefox is hot on Edge’s tails in fourth at 179,084,244. The post claims that Edge only just overtook Firefox for the third-place spot in the last year.

Meanwhile, Chrome has been dominant for a long time after it supplanted Microsoft’s Internet Explorer. If the news was just that Chrome is the biggest browser, that wouldn’t even be worth reporting—these days, Chrome is the web, to a degree. And it’s worth noting that the newest versions of the third-place browser, Edge, are built on Google’s Chromium.

Apple had bigger plans for Safari in the past, and there was even a Windows version of the browser. However, Apple stopped developing that version in June 2010. You can still use Safari on Windows 10 or 11, but it’s not a good idea from a security standpoint.

While Safari is the default web browser on iOS, third-party browsers can be installed and used on the iPhone and iPad. It’s been possible to use a browser other than Safari as your default since 2020.

Is it that big of a deal?

The distinction between Safari and a third-party iPhone browser is quite big. However, browsers like Chrome or Firefox still use Safari’s core technologies under the hood; they allow users some other additional features found in those browsers on other platforms.

The post by Atlas VPN even questioned the credentials as How were the numbers calculated? It stated that the statistics are based on the GlobalStats browser market share percentage. which was then converted into numbers using the Internet World Stats internet user metric to get the exact numbers,”.