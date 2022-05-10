Sad News: Apple Kills iPod After 20 Years

iPod was one of the iconic Apple products that made cassette and CD-based music players a thing of the past. Fast forward to 2022, iPod is now a thing of the past as Apple has finally put the final nail in its coffin by killing the 7th Gen iPod Touch.

The news was revealed in an announcement Apple made on Tuesday. While it may make some people nostalgic, old tech has to go away to make space for new stuff. Everything that the iPod was offering you can find on the iPhone with the added advantage of cellular connectivity.

However, it’s still not the dead-end, Apple confirmed that people can still buy the 7th Gen iPod Touch until the supplies last in the retail stores and online. So, if you want you can spend some cash and add the vintage tech to your lifetime collection, go for it.

Peeking into history, Apple released the first-ever iPod music player with the iconic click-wheel back in October 2001. The device came with 10-hour battery life and could store up to 1,000 MP3 songs: a significant number back then.

Over the years, Apple released several models, including the iPod Nano and Shuffle. However, a major change came with the release of the iPod Touch which borrowed the iOS software from the iPhone.

Anyway, after all is said and done, iPod is going to be a part of our memories now. The way it changed the music industry is something many would cherish.

What are your thoughts on the iPod? Feel free to drop them in the comments below.