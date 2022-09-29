Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Answer Burning Deadpool 3 Questions In A New Video

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds, has been in the works at Marvel Studios for a while. The R-rated follow-up will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see Wade Wilson traveling to a different universe for an unexpected adventure.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

There was much discussion about whether Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) would return. But the first piece of casting news came with the unexpected return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3. By the time the film hits cinemas, the actor will have portrayed the character for 24 years, extending his legendary portrayal of him.

Many fans are thrilled to hear that Jackman will appear in another movie because of his iconic performances as Wolverine. However, it does raise a significant issue about Logan in 2017. In Fox’s X-Men series, Wolverine’s third standalone movie ended with Jackman’s mutant character dead.

The concept of Jackman’s Wolverine return in Deadpool 3 received some criticism because Logan is widely regarded as a fitting send-off for him. The canon implications of the decision were still being debated because there were so few specifics provided concerning Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3.

Reynolds and Jackman “answer” biggest questions about Deadpool 3

Knowing that fans would have questions about how Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, Reynolds and Jackman collaborated on a new video to “answer” them. The video starts with them addressing concerns that Deadpool 3 retcons Logan. While Reynolds correctly points out that the 2017 film takes place in 2029. He also adds that the film is set in a different universe than Deadpool.

That marks the end of the actors honestly answering questions about Deadpool 3 canon, as Whamhit !’s song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” begins to play as Jackman and Reynolds discuss the film’s plot. It concludes with Jackman thanking Kevin Feige and the MCU for the opportunity to reprise his role as Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman clearly want to keep the surprises of Deadpool 3 and Wolverine’s role a secret. But it makes sense that the one question they did honestly address is how it affects Logan. The 2017 film is arguably the pinnacle of Fox’s X-Men franchise, earning it an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

There was also a strong push for Jackman to be nominated for Best Actor. Given how perfectly Logan concludes Wolverine’s story, resurrecting this version of Jackman’s character in Deadpool 3 would have been a controversial decision.