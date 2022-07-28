Russian Duo Turns Lada Car Into A Transformer Equipped With Guns

Sure convertible cars are cool and all, but they can’t hold a candle to this Lada that can turn into a Gundam-like robot. Not just that, this Russian-made custom vehicle can even fire blanks from both of its robot arms.

Due to its one-of-a-kind capabilities, the viral car is drawing comparisons with Transformers, a fictional robot species that can turn into transport. While this unique Lada isn’t sentient as a Transformer, its transition into a giant robot is undoubtedly similar.

As you can predict, witnessing this Russian Transformer car in all its glory is an incredible sight. To give you an idea, here’s a video of the Lada robot car putting on a show.

The story behind the Lada Transformer car

The Russian Transformer is a product of the creative minds of a father-son duo. Gennadiy Kocherga and his son, Sergey Kocherga, worked on this engineering project for 6 months. They used their old VAZ-2110 Lada car to build this shapeshifting robot.

According to the developers of this robot-cum-car, the catalyst for this ingenious project was a Transformers toy that Gennadiy spotted on his Singapore trip. As a matter of fact, the Lada Transformer has been named “Optimus Gennadievich Praimov” by the Kochergas.

The Russian inventors first showcased this unique vehicle back in 2017. Over the years, they have demonstrated the working of this robot in various sci-fi shows throughout Russia.

Gennadiy Korchega during an interview. (Image: RUPTLY)

Russian Transformer car features

Optimus Gennadievich Praimov is a Transformer-inspired car that can transition into a giant robot seamlessly. Unlike several other Transformer-like cars, it can move around even after changing into its robot form. Moreover, it doesn’t require a driver and can be driven around remotely, just like remote-controlled toy cars.

Besides the car’s captivating transition across its two forms, the custom Lada also attracts attention using its embedded machine guns that fire blank rounds when it is in robot mode. Talking about its abilities, Gennadiy said, “… it can drive and shoot, it performs the same tricks as seen in the film, in the cartoons.”

Would you want to own a car that can transform into an awe-inspiring robot? Let us know in the comments below. Here’s another creation that looks interesting and bizarre at the same time; it’s called a sand beast.