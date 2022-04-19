Russia To Fine Google And Wikipedia For Not Taking Down “Fake Information”

A Russian court has filed administrative cases against Google and Wikipedia. The court has threatened to impose a hefty fine on both the companies.

According to Interfax, both Google and Wikimedia foundation, the parent company of Wikipedia, could be fined if they refused to remove information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and extremism against Russian citizens.

Russia To Sue Google And Wikipedia

Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor has filed and sent cases against Wikimedia foundation under Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The article requires removing the content banned in Russia.

Roskomnadzor has filed two cases against Google under Parts 2 and 4 of Article 13.41. The code requires Internet resource owners to delete information and web pages having calls for extremist activities. If a company fails to delete such information, the regulator takes it as an offense. Google might be fined 12 million Rubles(approx $150k).

The hearing of these cases will take place on 21 April in Moscow’s Tagansky district’s 422nd magistrate judicial district. This is not the first time Russian regulators have fined U.S. tech companies. The Big Tech companies have been fined several times since January 2021. In December last year, a Russian court released a court order for Meta and Google to pay 2 billion and 7 billion rubles.

Russia has also warned Google to be ready for a hefty fine if they do not remove the content that the Russian government says is illegal. What is your take your Russia imposing fines on Google and Wikipedia? Do let us know in the comments.