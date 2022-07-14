Rune Factory 5 Gets Cracked On Its PC Release!

Rune Factory 5 was cracked by pirate groups on day one of its PC releases. It is an RPG simulation game made for the Nintendo Switch that was released in March 2022.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Elden Ring, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Rune Factory 5 cracked

The game was released on Steam on June 13, 2022. After that, Rune Factory 5 was cracked by pirate groups using a Steam emulator by Goldberg. Goldberg has previously cracked games like RDR2, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and more.

Including Goldberg, there are many Steam emulators out there, including the one made by the now retired pirate group Codex. This is not the first time pirate groups cracked Steam games on the first day of their release.

The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news. Many pirate groups are now releasing repacked versions of Rune Factory 5 with unlocked DLCs and additional content.

About the game

Rune Factory 5 is similar to popular games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. It is a farming and life sim where players focus on everyday life and tend to their farms. Players can also build their base and go dungeon crawling to get better equipment.

Find your dream job

Most gameplay revolves around building your farm, talking with townsfolk, and raiding dungeons. Rune factory 5 is the first entry in the series since 2012’s Rune Factory 4. We recommend checking out Rune Factory 5 on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.