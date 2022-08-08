Rosario Dawson Reveals ‘The Punisher’ Is Happening Again

Now that Disney has reclaimed the Defenders heroes from Netflix, Marvel is planning a possible future for them. We already know that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will return with a new show. That made us think that other characters might follow. And this appears to include The Punisher.

It will have Jon Bernthal as the titular vigilante Frank Castle; the character debuted on Daredevil in season 2 as one of the show’s new key players. His portrayal of The Punisher was so popular that he got his own spinoff series not long after, which followed Frank dealing with the issues that led to him living his current life of vigilantism. The Punisher, like most Marvel-Netflix dramas, had a short run, as it was canceled after The Punisher season 2.

The Punisher is making a comeback

Despite its abrupt ending, Bernthal’s Punisher appears to be making a comeback. At this year’s Comic-Con International, Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in The Defenders-based shows, revealed that she learned yesterday that The Punisher is returning, implying that Bernthal will reprise the role.

Dawson did not reveal any additional details about The Punisher‘s return other than the fact that she had only recently learned of it. While Marvel Studios is yet to confirm this rumor, it would make sense given recent developments in the MCU.

It’s also unknown if Bernthal will return because Dawson’s words aren’t an official announcement. But given how well-known the actor is and that Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are both returning for Born Again, it’s probably a safe bet.

Perhaps The Punisher will make his MCU debut in the upcoming Daredevil series, as he did in his Netflix incarnation. We’ll keep an eye out for more Punisher news as it becomes available.