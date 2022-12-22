When Is Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Streaming Online?

Music always makes entertainment more classy and attractive. Over the years, many musical films and series have made their way to our hearts with epic beats. Now Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is heading for a digital release. Earlier, the film was released in limited theatres in UK and Ireland. However, it proved its worth and now has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Along with the top-quality music, the film follows the story of an extraordinary young girl with a sharp mind and good imagination. It shows how she stands against her rude parents and the oppressive headmistress of her school. Moreover, the film has portrayed an intense storyline as a feel-good, all-dancing, all-singing spectacle.

This masterpiece is heading for a digital release as a Christmas present. So let’s quickly discuss it in the next section of this article.

Where to watch Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical online?

Image Credit: Netflix

Sony Pictures and Netflix have come together to adapt this award-winning masterpiece. So after its theatrical release, the movie will now release on Netflix. Moreover, it will arrive on December 25, 2022, at midnight Pacific Time (PT).

While discussing upcoming movies on Christmas, we can’t ignore the holiday hallmark films. If you’re interested in these lively films, then check out our streaming guide over here. With that being said, let’s check out its synopsis down below.

What will Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical be about?

Based on the popular West End show, the film will show the story of a young girl who will learn to take her stand with the help of her teacher Miss. Honey. Moreover, legendary actress Emma Thompson stars as Matilda’s nemesis Miss Trunchbull. Along with Emma, Lashana Lynch plays the role of inspirational teacher Miss. Honey.

That’s all we have for this article. Will you be watching this musical masterpiece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.