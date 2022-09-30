‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Premiere Title & Story Details Revealed

Riverdale has been one of the CW’s most popular shows since its debut in 2017. And season 7 will be it’s last. While each season of Riverdale has lifted the bar, the season 6 finale set up the show’s biggest challenge yet. Despite Cheryl’s success in preventing Bailey’s Comet from destroying Riverdale, the town had to pay a high price.

After Cheryl stole everyone’s powers, her preventing the comet transported everyone to the 1950s. Except for Jughead, everyone else in Riverdale recalls their previous life. And they have no idea they were brought back in time. While it is unclear why they are stuck in the past, it will be the most important narrative for Riverdale’s final season to resolve before it concludes in 2023.

Riverdale season 7 premiere title revealed

The CW is yet to set an official release date for Riverdale season 7. However, the showrunner has revealed the first elements for the final season premiere. Aguirre-Sacasa shared the title page for Riverdale season 7, episode 1, on Instagram, giving a few hints about what will happen in the season premiere. Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Danielle Imanhe, the episode is titled Don’t Worry, Darling. Director/cinematographer Donald Paul Richard will direct the show.

Image: Instagram/ Aguirre-Sacasa

Since Olivia Wilde’s new movie with the same name has been dogged by controversy lately, the Riverdale season 7 premiere title is unquestionably a humorous decision. While only a comma separates them, it’s unclear whether the Riverdale creative team is mocking Wilde’s directed film.

In terms of what “Don’t Worry, Darling” signifies for the Riverdale season 7 opener, it could have something to do with Jughead. Jughead has all his memories. So, he’s going to have to spend a lot of time trying to convince everyone that they’re not supposed to be in the 1950s.

Riverdale Season 7 does not yet have a release date. Although we can expect it to air somewhere around mid-season 2023. Meanwhile, catch up on Seasons 1-6 now on Netflix.