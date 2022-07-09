‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Episode 19 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last week saw our favorite supernatural teen drama take another short hiatus. Although it was because of the July 4 celebrations, this was the second week-long hiatus in a row, and the fans are having a hard time. But the past is the past, and we can finally gear up for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19.

So let’s go over the definite release date of the upcoming episode. It will be premiering on July 10, 2022, on CW as usual. But CW is an American TV channel, which is a problem for fans outside the U.S. that don’t have access to it. So, where can I stream it? And can I stream it for free? Find the answers to all that and more in this guide.

But before we get started, there is something important to address. This is the latest episode, and you might get spoiled if you haven’t seen the previous one. So check out Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 first if you haven’t yet. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 19 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

While CW has cable rights, the streaming rights are held by a very different company. And it’s none other than the streaming giant Netflix. The only caveat is that the streamer gets the new episode a day after its release on CW. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 19 for free on Netflix?

While we’re glad, Netflix has our back since many of us don’t have access to U.S. cable. However, it is still a subscription-based service, and you must pay to watch its content. To help you bypass that, here are a few legit and safe workarounds to get a free account-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 19?

Episode 18 was a roller coaster for the gang and us watching. At first, had the long-awaited wedding of Toni Topaz and Fangs Fogarty. Everyone was there and having a great time. But then the dastardly Percival set forth his horrible plan, which caused the death of several newborns in Riverdale.

This leads to Heather calling upon another witch like her that she knows to help them. This turns out to be Sabrina Spellman from the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” series. So as per the title of the new episode, “Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale,” the witches will take the fight to Percival.