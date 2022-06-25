‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The hottest supernatural teen drama took another short hiatus last week. For unknown reasons, the new episode did not air on June 19, 2022, and skipped a week. But don’t worry, we will be getting Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18 this week.

Hence, the release date for the upcoming episode is June 26, 2022, on CW. But CW, being an American cable channel, is not something everyone has access to. So those outside the U.S. will have to rely on streaming instead. So, where do I stream it? And can we watch it for free? Let’s answer all that and more in this guide.

But there’s no point in talking about the new episode if you still haven’t seen the previous one. So, check out Riverdale Season 6 Episode 17 before moving forward. With that out of the way, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 18 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Since CW holds cable rights, can you guess who has the streaming rights? If you guessed the streaming giant Netflix, then you’re correct. However, do not that the streaming release is delayed by one day. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 18 for free on Netflix?

Streaming is different than CW, where you can tune in at the right time and watch it. Netflix is a paid service, and you must pay for their subscription to watch their content. So here’s a free workaround to get access to their massive library for free-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 18?

Episode 17 was a victory on all fronts for our main characters. Archie finally managed to get his crew back from Percival with the help of music. On the other hand, Betty is also finally done with her TBK problem, and now the two are closer than ever before.

Percival is now on the backfoot after being constantly defeated by Archie and the gang. So now he’s out for revenge; as he said in the last episode, his revenge will be biblical. This leads us to the title of the new episode, “Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical.” So it looks like Percival has something intense planned for the main cast and the rest of Riverdale.