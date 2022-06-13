‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Episode 17 Streaming Platform & Plot: Can I Watch It For Free?

Everyone’s favorite supernatural teen drama “Riverdale” took a short hiatus earlier this month. Many of you must have tuned in to find out there’s no new episode in the first week of June 2022. But the mini hiatus did not last very long since now Riverdale Season 6 Episode 17 has released.

To be exact, the new episode premiered on CW on June 12, 2022. But not everyone has access to CW, so some fans will have to rely on streaming to watch the new episode. So where can we stream it? And can we do it for free? Let’s answer all that and more in this guide.

However, we cannot talk about the new episode without catching up with latest one. So do check out Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16 as well if you haven’t already. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the latest episode.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 17 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

While CW holds the satellite rights, the streaming rights are held by none other than the streaming giant Netflix. However, do note that there is a delay of one day between the CW release and the streaming release on Netflix. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 17 for free on Netflix?

On CW which is TV channel, you can just tune in at the right time with your cable and watch the episode. But things are different on the streaming side. You will have to pay Netflix’s subscription fee to get access to their gigantic catalog. But there are a few workarounds to that. You can check them out below-

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 17?

Since episode 16 was a while ago, allow us to give you a minor recap. Percival is dealing with a lot of things with Archie on one side trying to save the workers, Cheryll prying into his history and him trying to get into Jughead’s head. All the while we had Betty deal with Charles darkness with Veronica and the custody battle for Anthony slowly heading to its conclusion.

The title of the new episode is “American Psychos”. Betty has a plan to finally catch the elusive trash bag killer once and for all. And that plan is to hold serial killer convention in Riverdale. While this is happening Archie will now be cooperating with Tabitha to loosen the hold of Percival on his exploited workers.