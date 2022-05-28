“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

May is ending now, but there is no end to Riverdale’s insanity. Now that we are somewhat used to superpowers and supervillains, it looks like the writers are now going deeper with the characters. It is certainly going to be an exciting coming weeks for fans of the show. For now, we focus on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16.

So let’s go over the release date of this exciting new episode. It will be premiering on CW on May 29, 2022. However, since CW is an American TV channel, fans outside the U.S. will have to look to streaming to watch this episode. So where can we stream it? And can we do it for free? Find answers to those questions and more in this guide.

But there’s no point in talking about the new episode if you haven’t seen the last one yet. If you’d like to catch up, check out our guide on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15 too. With that out of the way, let’s get back to episode 16.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 16 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Although CW holds satellite rights, streaming rights are held entirely by someone else. That someone is none other than the streaming giant Netflix. But do note that there is a delay of one day between the cable and streaming release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 16 for free on Netflix?

Unlike CW, where you can just tune in and watch the new episode at a specified time, Netflix is paid. You will have to pay their subscription fee to get access to their massive catalog. But there are a few workarounds to that. You can check them out below-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 16?

There’s a lot happening right now. With Jughead manipulating Reggie’s memories, the custody battle, Percival being Percival etc. But the most interesting aspect of the last episode was Betty’s aura. The red aura indicates she is a threat. Now what that means is truly anyone’s guess until the new episode comes out.

Speaking of which, the title of the new episode is “Blue Collar.” The ongoing custody for baby Anthony continues to ramp up and might peak in the new episode. Along with Percival will understand the threat Jughead’s power pose and will possibly invade his mind too. Among all this Archie and Tabitha will attempt to save the workers being exploited by Percival.