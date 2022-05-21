“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 15 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Riverdale” continues to ramp up the craziness every week. The quirky little teen drama is now a supernatural show with villains and heroes, and we frankly cannot get enough of it. We cannot wait to see what the creators come up with for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15.

With that said, let’s go over the release date of the latest episode. It will premiere on CW on May 22, 2022. But as you may already know CW is a U.S. cable channel. So fans outside America will have to look to streaming platforms to watch this awesome show. But which platform is that? And can you watch shows on it for free? Please answer that and a lot more down below.

However, there’s no point in talking about the new episode without watching the previous one. If you’re still not caught up, we recommend that you check out our guide on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the new episode.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 15 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

We’ve shad six season of this series till date, so you should probably already know this. But for those that don’t, the streaming rights to this show are held by Netflix. However, do note that there is a delay of one day between the CW and the Netflix release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 15 for free on Netflix?

It’s great that Netflix allows fans all over the world to watch this show. But of course Netflix is a premium subscription based service. You cannot access their catalog without paying up. But there are a few ways to watch their content without paying a dime. You can check them out right here-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 15?

For a long while now the group has been on the backfoot against the major villains of this season. But that may change due to what happened in episode 14. With the help of Cheryl, Archie is finally free of the palladium. Now he can take on Pickens head on without any worries. And that’s precisely what we expect to see in the new episode titled “Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night”.

The rest of the gang is also dealing with problems with Reggie taking on Veronica, who has Jughead by her side. Cheryl will reconnect with Heather, while Betty will confess to Agent Drake about her superpowers. The show will also touch on Toni and Fangs continuing their fight for custody of Baby Anthony.