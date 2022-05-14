“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

A new episode of “Riverdale” is here, and with it comes more superpowers. No one expected the show to be this insane when it started, but here we are. As the season begins to peak, fans now await the next episode, Riverdale Season 6 Episode 14.

With that, let’s talk about the release date of the new episode. It is coming to CW on May 15, 2022. However, CW is an American cable channel, so fans outside the U.S. cannot access it. So can you watch the new episode online? And can you do it for free? Find the answer to that and more in this guide.

But before we start, this is the latest episode of this series. So make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13. Now without further ado, let’s begin this guide.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 14 online?

Most fans of the series might already know, but the streaming rights for the show are not held by CW. Instead, those belong to the streaming giant Netflix. But the only thing to note here is that the new episode is released on Netflix one day later than the CW release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 14 for free on Netflix?

Although it’s awesome that fans outside the U.S. can watch this show as well, they do have to pay for it. You simply cannot simply turn on the TV and tune into CW since Netflix is a paid service. However, there are a few workarounds to watch their content for free. You can check them out right here-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 14?

In the last episode, Percival put our protagonists through the ringer in the worst way possible. He forced them to face their past trauma, which shook them up. But after what seems to be like forever, the good guys finally have found some hope in all this. Which is that Veronica is now also about to get some superpowers.

The title of the new episode is “Venomous” and is probably going to be all about her new powers. Also, we get to see Veronica kissing Archie in the promo, which is surprising considering his relationship with Betty. So we might be getting some teen drama too, which this show was all about back in the beginning.