“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

We are now at the lucky number for ‘Riverdale’ Season 6, but our protagonists are definitely not feeling lucky. Things are going rough for Archie & the gang, and things are only about to worsen. So fans wait for ‘Riverdale’ Season 6, Episode 13.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So, let’s go over the release date for the new episode. It is going to release on May 8, 2022, on CW. But CW is an American TV channel, so not everyone has access to it. So is there a way to stream it online? If there is, can you do it for free? We will answer all that and more in this guide.

But before we begin, we are talking about the latest episode here, so you should be caught up now. If you’re not, check out our guide to Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12. With that out of the way, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 13 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Now CW holds the cable rights for the show, but not streaming rights. These are held by the household streaming name Netflix instead. However, note that the new episode will be released a day after its cable release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 13 for free on Netflix?

While its great fans outside the U.S. can watch it, Netflix is still a paid service. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its massive library. However, there are a few workarounds to watch their content for free. You can check them out right here-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 13?

The last episode has continued the trend of Percival putting Archie & group through some horrible plans. While they tried to go against his plans. The dastardly villain somehow seems to always be a step ahead. And the new episode might be the worst our heroes have faced yet.

The title of the new episode is “Ex-Libris.” Percival plans to trap Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Cheryl, and Reggie. After that, he will force the group to face their inner fears and past trauma. While it is super interesting to get a closer look at these characters, this does not bode well for them.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think facing past trauma means for these characters? How do you think Archie & gang will turn things around at this point? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.