“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The sixth season of “Riverdale” has been nothing but absolute insanity. We have superpowers, supervillains, and time travel, but things are only going to get more chaotic from here on. So fans are now desperately waiting for Riverdale Season 6, Episode 12.

With that said, let’s go over the release date for the new episode. It is going to release on April 24, 2022, on CW. But CW is an American cable channel, so not everyone has access to it. So is there a way to stream it online? If so, can you do it for free? We will answer all that and more in this guide.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 12 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

Most outside fans probably know this, but we’ll tell you just to be sure. While CW holds satellite rights for the show, they do not have streaming rights. Those are held by streaming giant Netflix, which airs the episode a day after its release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 12 for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix, the streaming service the teen drama is being aired online on, is paid. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its gigantic library. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 12?

The last episode was all about Tabitha and her quest to look for a way to fight back against Percival. After she learns that Percival’s plan will lead to Pop’s death, she decides to go against him, which makes her a target too. Now in the new episode, she has rejoined the gang.

So in an episode titled “In The Fog,” Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Tabitha plan to replace the town council with their own. But Percival learns of this and, with the help of Alice, coerces people to stay in their homes. Now his plan will continue smooth as ever, so what will our gang do now? You’ll have to watch the new episode to find out.

That’s all we have for today? How do you think Archie and others will deal with this crisis? Is there no way to stop Percival? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.