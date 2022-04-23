“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The super hit teen drama “Riverdale” is now in its sixth season, and you can probably call it a supernatural teen drama now. The new season is insane with superpowers, time travel, and more. We cannot wait to see what else the writers have in store for Riverdale Season 6, Episode 11.

Now let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. It is slated for release on April 24, 2022, on CW. But not everyone has access to CW, an American cable channel. So you can stream it online? And can you do it for free? We will answer all that and more in this guide.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 11 online?

CW holds satellite rights for the series but not streaming rights. These instead are held by the streaming giant Netflix. The only caveat is that the release on Netflix comes a day later than the CW release. You can check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 11 for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix, the platform the supernatural teen drama is being aired online on, is paid. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its gigantic catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6, episode 11?

Episode 10 saw Percival’s first attempt to take down Pop’s. In his crusade against all the gangs in the city, he pits Tabitha against Veronica Babylonium. After the two clashed a bit, they agreed that they did not please Percival.

We see Percival’s men attack Tabitha, which sends her back in time. We expect the new episode to pick up from there as Tabitha looks for answers to the past. Also, we might even have another character developing superpowers in the form of Tabitha, but we’ll have to watch the episode to find out.

That’s all we have for today. Do you think Tabitha will come back? Do you think she will get powers too? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.