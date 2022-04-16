“Riverdale” Season 6 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The hit supernatural teen drama “Riverdale” Season 6 is well underway with some wacky and insane storylines. Since the show began, the writers have been truly unpredictable with what’s to come next in this great series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10.

As for the release date, it is set to air on CW on April 17, 2022. But CW is a TV channel; what about streaming it online? Can you stream it? If so, can you watch it for free? Let’s answer all that and more in this guide.

But before we begin, we hope you’re already caught up with the series. If not, do check out our guide on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 as well. Now without further ado, let’s go over the latest episode.

Where to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 10 online?

Image Credit: CBS Studios

While CW holds the right to premiere the episode on their channel, the streaming rights are held by another platform. And that platform is none other than the streaming giant Netflix. You will find the latest episode on it just a day after release (except in the U.S.). Check it out by heading over to this page.

How to watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 10 for free on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix, the platform the teen drama is being released online on, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its massive catalog. However, there are certain ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out down below –

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What to expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 10?

The last episode, episode 9, was more of a build-up to what’s to come than something happening. Archie, Betty, and Jughead are trying to warn their friends about Percival’s big move. And that move turns out to be his declaration to rid the town of gangs for good.

We move into the new episode titled “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes,” with some tension in the air. We’ll see if the trio can come up with a plan to save the town from Percival. The plan is to turn Archie into some kind of folk hero by making him do some impossible feats. Toni might also have something in store since she’s now Percival’s target too.

That’s all we have for today. Do you think Archie, Betty’s, and Jughead’s plan will do any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.