Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 8 New Members To It’s Cast

When it comes to praising its own tentpole series, Prime Video doesn’t hold back. The hour-long episodes of Rings of Power Season 1 accumulated more than 24 billion minutes of streaming on the platform. And the streamer claims that over 100 million people watched them. The show’s premiere event drew 25 million viewers, making it by far the most successful Prime Video debut ever.

Of course, none of this happened by accident. A ridiculous amount of money was spent on the series’ production by Prime Video, and it shows – from costume and production design to special effects and ambitious storytelling, the series excels in every respect. The show was immediately renewed for a season 2 and is currently in production. Meanwhile, we come bearing news!

Rings of Power Season 2 casts 8 new members

Join us in welcoming Oliver Alvin-Wilson (@Oliver_A_Wilson) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (1/8) pic.twitter.com/kchZH80Ldy — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022

The cast for The Rings of Power has grown as season 2 continues to shoot in the UK. According to a statement from the streamer on Wednesday, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will feature eight new recurring guest stars. The identities of every new cast member are being kept a secret, just like with the initial casting for season 1. Check out the new casting below:

Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Wonder Woman 1984, The Huntsman),

Stuart Bowman (Alex Rider, Bodyguard),

Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War, The Lazarus Project),

William Chubb (The Sandman, Vampire Academy),

Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones, Shadow And Bone),

Will Keen (My Lady Jane, The Crown),

Selina Lo (Boss Level, Hellraiser) and,

Calam Lynch (Bridgerton, Derry Girls).

What to expect?

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be centered on the battle against Sauron. The Prime Video-produced show kept Sauron’s real identity a secret in season 1 until the season finale when it was revealed that the Dark Lord was none other than Halbrand. As he entered Mordor, Sauron tried to convince Galadriel to become his queen, but instead, she withdrew, beginning the events that would lead to his ultimate goal.

Another major story arc to look forward to in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is a deeper exploration of the Stranger. The Stranger was revealed to be an Istari, also known as a wizard, in the Rings of Power season one finale. It remains to be seen whether The Stanger is Gandalf, But this is expected to be a major plot point in the upcoming season. With Nori by his side, the Stranger will travel to Rhûn to learn more about his powers.

Prime Video has not stated when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is anticipated to premiere, despite principal photography beginning two months ago. Season 2’s release on Prime Video, according to showrunner Patrick McKay, is anticipated to take “another couple years” to produce. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2’s stakes are looking bigger and bolder. So, even though it might take longer than some fans would anticipate, the wait will be worth it.