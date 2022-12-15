The Rings of Power Season 2 Announces All- New Female Directing Team And Episode Count

Over 100 million people have watched Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power globally, making it Prime Video’s most popular series. The story takes place in Middle Earth during the Second Age, hundreds of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and before Sauron rose to power.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The show’s success and popularity are largely due to its high production qualities, which made each episode feel and appear like a feature picture. Under the direction of showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the series was also able to recreate the “Tolkien feel” of the novels that inspired the tale. And even before season 1 concluded, Amazon had already ordered Rings of Power season 2 as part of its five-season commitment to the show.

The Rings of Power Season 2 directors and episode count revealed

Welcome back director Charlotte Brändström (@CBrandstrom) to #TheRingsOfPower! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hYspgDG00b — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 14, 2022

Now, The Rings of Power has officially revealed its season 2 directing crew as well as its episode count. . Season 1’s major directors were J. A. Bayona and Wayne Che Yip. However, Season 2 will include an all-female directing staff. Charlotte Brändström, who directed two episodes in the first season, has been promoted to the position of lead director. She will be joined by franchise newbies Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper. Brändström will direct four episodes. Meanwhile, Hamri and Hooper will direct two each, confirming that season 2 would have 8 episodes.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power has already started filming. And Amazon has started to tease viewers with a few nuggets about what to look forward to. Amazon just revealed that The Rings of Power season 2 would add 8 more cast members to their already large roster, in addition to confirming the episode count and directing team.

Season 2 of the show is presently in production, with no set release date. However, the season is unlikely to be ready until early 2024. The Rings of Power is a large project with a large cast, and season 1 left many alternative plot lines available to be pursued.