‘Ricky Gervais: Supernature’ Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Ricky Gervais is best known for co-creating the popular mockumentary sitcom “The Office.” But the cheeky comedian has a lot of skills up his sleeve. One of them is delivering terrific comedy specials. Gervais will return with another comedy special titled “Supernature.”

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The 2022 comedy special is all set to release online on May 24, 2022. It will be released on the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

That being said, let’s focus on where to watch Gervais’ next project online. Additionally, can you watch it for free? You will find answers to these questions in our streaming guide on this comedy special.

Where to watch ‘Supernature’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Similar to Ricky’s 2018 comedy special, Supernature will be arriving online on Netflix. On that note, you can check when the show will be available in your region by heading over to our guide on the Netflix release schedule.

Can I watch ‘Ricky Gervais: Supernature’ for free?

Since the show is being released exclusively on Netflix, you cannot watch it for free. But there is some good news for fans. There are a few offers that provide a free subscription to the streaming platform. Here are some of the offers that you can use to get Netflix for free:

Find your dream job

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscription for $8.99 and $13.99

What will ‘Supernature’ be about?

Being an amazing comedian, Gervais always comes up with new topics to entertain the audience. As per the official synopsis, here’s what to expect from his new comedy special:

“Follows Ricky Gervais as he gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cat and debunks the supernatural, concluding that actual nature is super enough.“

This concludes our guide on the new Ricky Gervais comedy special. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.