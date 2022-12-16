Resident Evil Village: VR Mode Will Be Free On PSVR 2

PlayStation fans rejoice! One of the most popular Resident Evil games will now get a free VR mode for existing owners. Resident Evil Village: VR Mode will launch as a free DLC alongside PSVR 2 on February 22, 2023. Existing owners will be able to check out the game in VR for free with a more immersive experience.

According to Sony, players would be able to play the entire main story of Resident Evil Village in VR. Unfortunately, the VR mode will not work with ‘The Mercenaries mode’ or ‘Shadows of Rose DLC.’ It should be noted that the VR Mode DLC must be downloaded separately from the PlayStation Store.

Unfortunately, the VR mode will be exclusive to the PSVR 2, which will only work with the PS5. However, PC gamers can also enjoy playing the game in VR, thanks to some modders. For more information, check out our guide on how to play Resident Evil Village on PC VR.

Resident Evil Village: VR Mode on PSVR 2

Gamers would be glad to know that the Resident Evil Village VR experience would be much better than its predecessor. Thanks to the Sense Touch controllers, players would be able to use motion controls to play the game. Players would be able to perform intuitive actions like putting their arms up to guard, aiming, and shooting a gun.

Players will also be able to perform actions they couldn’t before. These new features include holding two weapons simultaneously, manually reloading a weapon, and wielding a knife for slashing or stab attacks. Gamers would also enjoy vivid graphics thanks to the 4K HDR display and foveated rendering on the PSVR 2.

Fortunately, players can now easily pre-order the PSVR 2 without an invitation from Sony. Let us know your thoughts on the exclusive Resident Evil Village: VR mode in the comments section below.